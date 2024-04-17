Real Madrid beat Man City 4-3 on penalties, to face Bayern Munich in Semifinal

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Real Madrid football club of Spain have progressed to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League after knocking out Man City 4-3 on penalty shootouts on Wednesday, April 17.
The Football giants played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at
the Bernabeu last week and continued to inflict blows on each other at the
Etihad.
Rodrygo put Real Madrid ahead on 12 minutes but Kevin de
Bruyne scored with 15 minutes remaining to send the tie to extra-time.
Neither side found a winner in the extra 30 minutes but
afterwards Real emerged triumphant from a tense penalty shootout.
Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the Champions
League semi-finals after the German giants knocked out Arsenal.
