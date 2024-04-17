Real Madrid beat Man City 4-3 on penalties, to face Bayern Munich in Semifinal



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Real Madrid football club of Spain have progressed to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League after knocking out Man City 4-3 on penalty shootouts on Wednesday, April 17.

The Football giants played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu last week and continued to inflict blows on each other at the Etihad.

Rodrygo put Real Madrid ahead on 12 minutes but Kevin de Bruyne scored with 15 minutes remaining to send the tie to extra-time.

Neither side found a winner in the extra 30 minutes but afterwards Real emerged triumphant from a tense penalty shootout.

Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals after the German giants knocked out Arsenal.