Rapper DON TOLIVER arrested for DUI



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – American rapper Don Toliver has been arrested by the police for driving under the influence (DUI).

A report from California Highway Patrol revealed the rapper was pulled over for speeding early on Tuesday morning near the San Fernando Valley. Cops said they had reason to believe he might've been impaired behind the wheel.

Officers observed signs of impairment but instead of throwing him in handcuffs, Toliver was simply cited and released in the field.

While there's no explicit mention of another person with him, law enforcement sources told TMZ Don was released to the custody of another party who was sober and with him.

Unclear who exactly that was, but officers disclosed the rapper was cooperative throughout the entire incident.