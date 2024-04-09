Actor SYLVESTER STALLONE accused of insulting extras on 'Tulsa King'



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – The casting director of "Tulsa King" has claimed that she quit after Sylvester Stallone insulted the extras on the set.

Casting Supervisor Rose Locke reportedly claimed Sylvester and the director called the extras "ugly, "tub of lard" and referred to one actor as a "fat guy with cane." A Facebook page for the Atlanta-based actors claimed the man with the cane said the comment "hurt his soul." Locke also claimed Sylvester Stallone said, "Bring in pretty young girls to be around me."

Craig Zisk, the Director and Executive Producer of the Paramount+ series, has however said no such insults were hurled. He said Locke, who was not on set during the day of the alleged encounter, improperly cast the extras.

Zisk said the extras were supposed to be in a hip, young bar, and the plan was to get actors in the 25 to 35-year-old range, but the actors who were cast were considerably older. Zisk, who ended up using the actors for the scene, said, "They were "polite and did their jobs."

Zisk said he then told Rose Locke she needed to submit photos and headshots of the extras so they would vibe with the premise of the film. She however responded by saying "I don't work that way." He shot back, "That's the way I work and everyone I know works that way in extras casting." Zisk said Locke responded, "Ok," but then quit an hour later.

He said Sylvester never said anything about bringing "pretty girls" around him, adding his wife, Jennifer Flavin, was right there during filming.