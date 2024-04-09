BEYONCE's daughter, RUMI CARTER, 6, breaks record for youngest female on Billboard Hot 100 chart for Cowboy Carter



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Beyoncé's youngest daughter has broken the record for youngest female on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Cowboy Carter.

The six-year-old girl, whom the 42-year-old hitmaker and husband Jay Z, 54, welcomed with twin brother Sir Carter, broke the record for the youngest female artist featured on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Billboard revealed on Monday.

Rumi secured the honor at six years and nine months when she appeared on Beyoncé's song Protector, which is featured on her chart-topping new album Cowboy Carter.

Her new record topples the previous record holder, her older sister Blue Ivy, 12, who became the youngest female artist on the chart in 2019 when she appeared on her mother's Brown Skin Girl at the age of seven.

The tune, which peaked at number 76, was a collaboration among Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid, and it was featured on her quasi-soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.