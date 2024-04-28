Prepare for a heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kajiado and Machakos counties – The government warns





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kenyans to be vigilant as heavy downpours continue to hit most parts of the country.

Speaking in the Mathare constituency, Gachagua particularly urged Nairobi, Kajiado, and Machakos residents to expect heavy rains on Sunday.

At the same time, the Kenya Meteorological Department stated that the floods which are in the third week were not projected to relent soon.

“Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi metropolitan this Sunday. Stay weather-aware,” Nairobi residents were warned.

Embakasi East and South are expected to experience the highest amount of rain above 80 millimeters.

Flooding is also feared in; Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West, and parts of Embakasi Central.

Mathare and Ruaraka residents have also been warned of the risk of flooding with rainfall ranging from 50 and 70 millimetres.

Other regions to experience heavy downpours of above 50 millimetres include; Roysambu, Kigumo, Kangema, Ruiru and Juja.

Moderate rainfall will also be experienced in Dagoretti South and North, Westlands, and Kasarani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST