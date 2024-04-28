Prepare for a heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kajiado and Machakos counties – The government warns

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kenyans to be vigilant as heavy downpours continue to hit most parts of the country.
Speaking in the
Mathare constituency, Gachagua particularly urged Nairobi, Kajiado, and Machakos residents
to expect heavy rains on Sunday.
At the same time, the Kenya
Meteorological Department stated that the floods which are in the third week
were not projected to relent soon.
“Heavy rainfall expected in
parts of Nairobi metropolitan this Sunday. Stay weather-aware,” Nairobi
residents were warned.
Embakasi East and South are
expected to experience the highest amount of rain above 80 millimeters.
Flooding is also feared in;
Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West, and parts of Embakasi Central.
Mathare and Ruaraka residents
have also been warned of the risk of flooding with rainfall ranging from 50 and
70 millimetres.
Other regions to experience
heavy downpours of above 50 millimetres include; Roysambu, Kigumo, Kangema,
Ruiru and Juja.
Moderate rainfall will also be
experienced in Dagoretti South and North, Westlands, and Kasarani.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments