I am the one who begged RUTO to find RAILA ODINGA a job since it is a shame for him to be Jobless - ATWOLI says





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has revealed how he played the role of ensuring that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gets a job to keep him busy because an idle mind is a devil's workshop.

Speaking on Sunday at St Stephen Jogoo Road church, Atwoli said he approached President William Ruto during last year's Labour Day celebrations, where he asked him to find Raila Odinga a job.

He said that when he requested Ruto, he did not know that he would take it seriously.

Atwoli said that right now, they are all engaged in serious campaigns to make sure that Raila becomes the next African Union Commission chairperson.

He said the campaign is being led by Ruto himself.

"Labour Day ya mwaka jana, I asked President William Ruto, as a country if we are to move towards one direction, look for your friend, your closest friend Raila Odinga.

"Even if you get him a job at the UN or the African Union. Little did I know that it sank in the two of them.

"Right now, all of us are campaigning for my in-law, the doyen of opposition politics Raila Amollo Odinga, serious politics that is above our political divide to get the African Union Commission chairmanship and it is being led by none other than President William Ruto," the Cotu secretary general said.

Atwoli was one of the leaders who strongly campaigned for Raila to become the fifth President of Kenya.

However, soon after he lost, Atwoli switched camps and now backs President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST