I am the one who begged RUTO to find RAILA ODINGA a job since it is a shame for him to be Jobless - ATWOLI says

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has revealed how he played the role of ensuring that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gets a job to keep him busy because an idle mind is a devil's workshop.
Speaking on Sunday at St Stephen
Jogoo Road church, Atwoli said he approached President William Ruto during last
year's Labour Day celebrations, where he asked him to find Raila Odinga a job.
He said that when he requested
Ruto, he did not know that he would take it seriously.
Atwoli said that right now, they
are all engaged in serious campaigns to make sure that Raila becomes the next
African Union Commission chairperson.
He said the campaign is being
led by Ruto himself.
"Labour Day ya mwaka jana, I asked President William Ruto, as a country if we are to move towards one direction, look for your friend, your closest friend Raila Odinga.
"Even if you
get him a job at the UN or the African Union. Little did I know that it sank in
the two of them.
"Right now, all of us are
campaigning for my in-law, the doyen of opposition politics Raila Amollo
Odinga, serious politics that is above our political divide to get the African
Union Commission chairmanship and it is being led by none other than President
William Ruto," the Cotu secretary general said.
Atwoli was one of the leaders
who strongly campaigned for Raila to become the fifth President of Kenya.
However, soon after he lost,
Atwoli switched camps and now backs President William Ruto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
