I am not happy with how you are governing Nairobi County! – ATWOLI tells corrupt SAKAJA





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has slammed Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, telling him that he is not happy with how he is governing the busy metropolis.

Speaking during the Central Organisation of Trade Unions thanksgiving service on Sunday, Atwoli said that he has tried to restrain himself and will continue to do so, but everyone should tell the Governor that his father (Atwoli) is not happy.

He explained that when Sakaja's dad retired he left him under his care, which makes him his father.

He noted that when people stand on TV and say bad things about the Nairobi Governor, he gets hurt but restrains himself.

"You all know Sakaja is my son and when I asked you to make him Senator of Nairobi, you did. He’s my boy. When his father retired and left him behind, he left him under our care."

"When someone stands on TV hitting that boy (Sakaja) the first person to feel hurt is the father. And I will try to restrain myself and everyone should tell him the father is not happy," Atwoli said.

His remarks come amid growing criticism over the way the county government of Nairobi is being managed.

A few days ago, all four UDA elected MPs alongside a host of MCAs accused Sakaja of mismanaging the city.

The lawmakers accused the governor of incompetence, corruption, and bureaucracy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST