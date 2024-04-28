I am not happy with how you are governing Nairobi County! – ATWOLI tells corrupt SAKAJA

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has slammed Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, telling him that he is not happy with how he is governing the busy metropolis.
Speaking during the Central
Organisation of Trade Unions thanksgiving service on Sunday, Atwoli said that
he has tried to restrain himself and will continue to do so, but everyone
should tell the Governor that his father (Atwoli) is not happy.
He explained that when Sakaja's
dad retired he left him under his care, which makes him his father.
He noted that when people stand on
TV and say bad things about the Nairobi Governor, he gets hurt but restrains
himself.
"You all know Sakaja is my
son and when I asked you to make him Senator of Nairobi, you did. He’s my boy.
When his father retired and left him behind, he left him under our care."
"When someone stands on TV
hitting that boy (Sakaja) the first person to feel hurt is the father. And I will try to restrain myself and everyone should
tell him the father is not happy," Atwoli said.
His remarks come amid growing
criticism over the way the county government of Nairobi is being managed.
A few days ago, all four UDA
elected MPs alongside a host of MCAs accused Sakaja of mismanaging the
city.
The lawmakers accused the governor
of incompetence, corruption, and bureaucracy.
