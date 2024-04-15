Play time is over as RUTO seeks to send RAILA ODINGA’s man to prison over multi-million irregular tender – Look!





Monday, April 15, 2024 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria is reportedly on the run as the government of President William Ruto seeks to jail him over the multi-million tender scandal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) announced that it had recommended six charges against Mwangi wa Iria.

In a statement, ODPP revealed that the former governor and other former county officials should be charged with procurement irregularities and conflict of interest of the Ksh140 million.

This was arrived at following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang'a to two media consultancy firms in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.

Should the former governor, who is a principal at Azimio la Umoja coalition be found guilty of the charges, he will face a jail term and possible hurdle in running for office in future.

“Mwangi Wa Iria, Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, Peter Muturi Karanja, were found to have engaged in procurement irregularities in the award of publicity tenders,” a statement from ODPP read in part.

The former governor will now stand trial for conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption as well as abuse of office.

“The DPP recommends that the suspects be charged with unlawful acquisition of public property,” it was further revealed.

Other charges include conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property.

Lastly, the former governor will also be charged with money laundering contrary to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“The ODPP remains committed to executing its Constitutional Mandate in accordance with the rule of law and further, with due regard to the Public Interest, the Administration of Justice, and avoidance of abuse of the legal process,” ODPP stated while recommending the charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST