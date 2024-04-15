Forget the striking doctors, we need more money ourselves – First Lady RACHEL RUTO shocks the president with her demand

Monday, April 15, 2024 – Even before President William Ruto sorts out the doctors’ demand for increased salaries, First Lady Rachel Ruto has come up with another demand that also requires money.
This is after she urged
Ruto’s government to increase the funds allocated to the National Government
Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).
Speaking in Kajiado County, the
First Lady noted that an increased amount would magnify the economic
impact of the fund.
Unlike the National
Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), NGAAF is a
semi-autonomous government agency (SAGA) under the Ministry of Gender.
The funds are disbursed to
County Woman Representatives who then use the kitty to initiate development
projects.
Rachel called for increased
funding while attending a function at Maasai Technical Training Institute
(MTTI) where she presided over the distribution of income-generating tools
and equipment worth over Ksh19 million.
Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha
Jumwa who was attending the event remarked that increasing the amount had hit
legal and constitutional hurdles.
To circumnavigate that, CS Jumwa
urged parliamentarians to entrench budgetary allocations to the NGAAF as a
percentage of the national budget.
Jumwa further remarked on the
importance of the funds explaining that it was critical to grassroots
development, especially for women, youth, and people with disabilities who are
sometimes left out of commercial funding instruments.
Other political leaders present
during the event further asked for the increment of other funds which are
controlled by the National Government.
For the 2022/2023 Financial
Year, NGAAF, the fund was allocated a budget of Ksh2.13 billion to be
shared amongst 47 counties.
In the 2023/2024 Financial Year,
the amount was increased to Ksh3 billion with Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u
remarking it was meant to further empowerment of women.
