Kenyans urge RACHAEL RUTO to intervene with prayers as the Kenyan Shilling continues to weaken against the GREENBACK





Monday, April 22, 2024 - A section of Kenyans has called on First Lady Rachael Ruto to pray for the Kenya Shilling as it continues to weaken against the US dollar.

Last week, Rachael Ruto said the Shilling, which was trading at 127 units against the dollar, had strengthened because of her prayers.

However, on Monday morning, the Kenya shilling was trading at 134 units against the greenback and this is the reason why Kenyans called Rachael Ruto to intercede with prayers.

“Kenya shilling weakening again against the dollar, please call Rachel Ruto urgently we need to pray ASAP for the ksh,’ Peter Gachamba wrote on X

“Kenya shilling weakening again against the dollar, Mama Rachel Ruto should intervene,” Dida Samson wrote.

The dollar is now exchanging for Sh133.50, up from Sh130.35 as of last week, according to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of Kenya.

According to the CBK data, this is the first depreciation the local unit has experienced in the past two months.

Major forex bureaus in Nairobi also indicate that the local unit has depreciated against the USD.

