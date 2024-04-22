Kenyans urge RACHAEL RUTO to intervene with prayers as the Kenyan Shilling continues to weaken against the GREENBACK

Last week, Rachael Ruto said the
Shilling, which was trading at 127 units against the dollar, had strengthened
because of her prayers.
However, on Monday morning, the
Kenya shilling was trading at 134 units against the greenback and this is the
reason why Kenyans called Rachael Ruto to intercede with prayers.
“Kenya shilling weakening
again against the dollar, please call Rachel Ruto urgently we need to pray ASAP
for the ksh,’ Peter Gachamba wrote on X
“Kenya shilling weakening
again against the dollar, Mama Rachel Ruto should intervene,” Dida Samson
wrote.
The dollar is now exchanging for
Sh133.50, up from Sh130.35 as of last week, according to the latest statistics
from the Central Bank of Kenya.
According to the CBK data, this
is the first depreciation the local unit has experienced in the past two
months.
Major forex bureaus in Nairobi
also indicate that the local unit has depreciated against the USD.
