Night DRAMA as a young man is beaten up by lady’s ‘Mubaba’ in Thika after he was caught red-handed in her house - Nyumba hulipi rent achana nayo(VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Tenants at a residential flat in Thika were treated to a dramatic night incident after a young man was busted by a lady’s “Mubaba’ in her house.

The said man, who is in his early 20s, had gone to the lady’s house for a sleepover, not knowing that the ‘Mubaba’ had set a trap for his girlfriend.

He stormed into the house breathing fire and confronted the man, who is young enough to be his son.

In the video, the visibly angry “Mubaba” is seen grabbing the young chap and beating him up as he begs for mercy.

“Nani analipa rent?” he rants and unleashes his wrath on him.

Some men tried to cool down the angry ‘Mubaba’ in vain.

He ordered his girlfriend to dress and moved out of the house.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.