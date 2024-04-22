Breakthrough as police arrest a suspect who resembles RITA WAENI’s killer after a new CCTV footage that captured his face surfaced - He is a Nigerian.





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - A suspect who resembles the man who brutally murdered the late university student Rita Waeni at an Airbnb along TRM Drive and dismembered her body has been arrested.

The arrest comes after blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared new CCTV footage that captured the killer walking to the Airbnb with Waeni, on the fateful day she was murdered.

Taking to his X account, Nyakundi said an officer had contacted him to go and confirm the face of the man in custody, who reportedly resembles the killer.

“The hunt for Rita Waeni's killer is very active. An officer who is my diehard fan arrested someone resembling the killer and I am headed there to confirm the face,’’ he tweeted and revealed that the suspect in custody is a Nigerian.









On Monday, a CCTV footage of the suspected killer went viral on social media.

In the footage, a slim young man, wearing dark glasses, who seemed to be in his late 20s, was seen walking side by side with the late Waeni.

One of the frames from the footage captured a moment in which he seemed to have been smiling.

His dark glasses made it difficult to identify him.

Waeni was buried in a private ceremony at her parents’ home in Mukimwani village, Kisau location, Makueni county, on February 5.

