Breakthrough as police arrest a suspect who resembles RITA WAENI’s killer after a new CCTV footage that captured his face surfaced - He is a Nigerian.

The arrest comes after
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared new CCTV footage that captured the killer
walking to the Airbnb with Waeni, on the fateful day she was murdered.
Taking to his X
account, Nyakundi said an officer had contacted him to go and confirm the face
of the man in custody, who reportedly resembles the killer.
“The hunt for Rita Waeni's killer is very active. An officer who is my diehard fan arrested someone resembling the killer and I am headed there to confirm the face,’’ he tweeted and revealed that the suspect in custody is a Nigerian.
On Monday, a CCTV
footage of the suspected killer went viral on social media.
In
the footage, a slim young man, wearing dark glasses, who seemed to be in his
late 20s, was seen walking side by side with the late Waeni.
One
of the frames from the footage captured a moment in which he seemed to have
been smiling.
His dark
glasses made it difficult to identify him.
Waeni
was buried in a private ceremony at her parents’ home in Mukimwani village,
Kisau location, Makueni county, on February 5.
The
