Newlywed bride slips into swimming pool and drowns during her wedding party





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A newlywed bride died at her wedding bash this weekend just hours after tying the knot with her fiancé.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at a property in the city of Limeira in the state of São Paulo, when Elisangela Gazano, 38, lost her balance and fell into a swimming pool at a rented house where she was hosting a party. She was also celebrating her daughter's birthday that same day.

Local reports said the woman had been dancing by the water's edge when she slipped and fell into the water and immediately began to panic.

Guests at the party tried to rescue her and called the emergency services, but Gazano went into cardiac arrest as she was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Hours before the incident, Elisangela had posted a photo on social media, showing her signing paperwork in a white wedding dress after tying the knot with her partner.

In a goodbye message on social media, Friend Flavia Silva said: 'I met you over the last few days in the market and you were so happy that you were going to get married.





'Look how fate is a dream being fulfilled and on the same day without knowing that there would be a goodbye that there would be your departure.

'Wherever you are I want you to know that it was a pleasure to meet you.

'Your joy was contagious, your laughter was the best and when you put it together with mine, everyone stopped to look at you.

'May God comfort the hearts of your family and your husband. My condolences to everyone. You will be missed.'

Elisangela's funeral took place this afternoon.

Her death was listed as an accident by Limeira police.