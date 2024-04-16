Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, KEN NG’ONDI, on the spot after he was filmed forcing himself on a Muslim lady during a staff party (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Ken Ng’ondi, has a habit of forcing himself on junior female staff in the county.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, the rogue speaker forces women to do whatever he wants.

He was filmed forcing himself on a Muslim woman during a staff party.

He wanted to hug her but she was defiant because of her faith.

Reacting to the video, prominent lawyer Ahmednasir said the lady should press charges.

“This is physical assault, a gross trespass to the person of the lady. I will be very surprised if criminal charges are not preferred,’’ he said.

Prominent hotelier Mohammed Hersi also called out the Speaker and said that he should be sued.

“She should have stood up and told him “Don’t dare lay your hands on me”.

"Trust me even a fool will come back to his senses.

"If I am the husband of this women I will certainly sue him.

"Your position does not give you the powers to violate someone else. Shenzi Sana,” he said.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

























