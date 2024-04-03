Kenya's Judiciary is rotten to the core!! – JOE BIDEN echoes RUTO and reveals how MARTHA KOOME’s team is frustrating investors.

Tuesday, April 3, 2024 - The United States government has lambasted Kenya’s Judiciary, terming it as corrupt, rotten and an embarrassment to Kenyans.

In a statement issued by U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, the Joe Biden administration noted that most US investors in Kenya are harassed by corrupt Kenyan courts that sell justice to the highest bidders.

At the same time, Tai said the Kenyan Judiciary’s resolution of disputes over tariffs and taxation is subject to delays and uncertainty.

“While judicial reforms are moving forward, bribes, extortion, and political considerations continue to influence court cases.

"As such, foreign and local investors risk lengthy and costly legal procedures,” she said.

Tai spoke even as a local newspaper reported that some foreign investors are even asked to part with Sh 20 million to win a tender in Kenya.

