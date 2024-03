Sunday, March 31, 2024 - A heartbroken man has written to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi narrating what a single mother did to him.

He met her last year in January and later moved in together and started living as husband and wife.

He has been educating her kid and even opened a business for her.

However, their relationship has ended in tears.

He is stressed and contemplating committing murder.

Read his message.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.