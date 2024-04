Monday, April 29, 2024 – A Cameroonian-Guinean man, Kouam, said he ended his friendship with four friends because they didn't check on him when he had back surgery.

"I just blocked and deaded friendships with 4 of my "homeboys". I had back surgery literally a whole month ago and not one of those niggas checked on your boy. I ain't say shit, I just blocked and let it be what it is. Niggas wasn't my real friends," he wrote on Sunday, April 28.