ATWOLI makes the big announcement as he endorses KALONZO to take over from RAILA ODINGA even after joining RUTO – Look!

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has endorsed Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila Odinga’s successor.

Speaking at St Stephen’s ACK, Church, Jogoo Road yesterday, Atwoli remarked that he had endorsed Kalonzo to lead the Opposition.

He noted that he had communicated his decision to Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Atwoli who was attending Labour Day Thanksgiving Prayer remarked that in his view, there was a need for another person to lead the opposition since Raila had repeatedly lost presidential elections.

The COTU boss revealed that since Azimio lost the 2022 general election, he had only held one meeting with Raila and Uhuru.

“In our last meeting after the election, I asked Kalonzo to lead the opposition because Raila had tried enough,” Atwoli spoke of the endorsement.

Atwoli remarked that after the meeting, he dissociated himself from the coalition and wholly supported President William Ruto’s government.

His argument was that as a trade unionist, he could not afford not be part of the government.

Atwoli who was part of the Azimio team remarked that President Ruto had outsmarted them to win the presidency.

“When Azimio lost elections, I told Raila and Uhuru that Ruto was smarter than us. I could not understand how a sitting president could not deliver the presidency to Raila,” Atwoli explained.

Kalonzo who was in attendance for the Labour Thanksgiving service did not respond on whether such a meeting happened.

In the past, Kalonzo had declared himself as the de facto Opposition leader as Raila concentrates on the African Union Commission (AUC) job.

