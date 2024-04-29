ATWOLI makes the big announcement as he endorses KALONZO to take over from RAILA ODINGA even after joining RUTO – Look!

Speaking at St Stephen’s ACK,
Church, Jogoo Road yesterday, Atwoli remarked that he had endorsed Kalonzo to
lead the Opposition.
He noted that he had
communicated his decision to Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru
Kenyatta.
Atwoli who was attending Labour
Day Thanksgiving Prayer remarked that in his view, there was a need for another
person to lead the opposition since Raila had repeatedly lost presidential
elections.
The COTU boss revealed that
since Azimio lost the 2022 general election, he had only held one meeting with
Raila and Uhuru.
“In our last meeting after the
election, I asked Kalonzo to lead the opposition because Raila had tried
enough,” Atwoli spoke of the endorsement.
Atwoli remarked that after the
meeting, he dissociated himself from the coalition and wholly supported
President William Ruto’s government.
His argument was that as a trade
unionist, he could not afford not be part of the government.
Atwoli who was part of the
Azimio team remarked that President Ruto had outsmarted them to win the
presidency.
“When Azimio lost elections, I
told Raila and Uhuru that Ruto was smarter than us. I could not understand how
a sitting president could not deliver the presidency to Raila,” Atwoli
explained.
Kalonzo who was in attendance
for the Labour Thanksgiving service did not respond on whether such a meeting
happened.
In the past, Kalonzo had
declared himself as the de facto Opposition leader as Raila concentrates
on the African Union Commission (AUC) job.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments