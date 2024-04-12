LUO man wishes that RAILA ODINGA loses his AUC bid – Anaenda huko kufanya nini na hiyo umri yote?



Friday, April 12, 2024 - A middle-aged Luo man has said that he is not happy with the decision by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to contest for the African Union Chairperson seat.

Speaking to Citizen TV, the Nyanza resident identified as Fred Ogina, prayed that Raila fails to clinch the continental seat.

Ogina questioned why the ODM leader was interested in the seat, yet Kenyans voted for him to fight for their rights.

He insisted that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader should be defeated by a considerable margin, arguing that he will do nothing significant at AUC to benefit Kenyans.

"I want him to be defeated because we voted for him to defend Kenyans' issues.”

“I don't know what he is going to do at the African Union," Ogina said.

Raila, 79, has declared his bid to replace Mousa Faki who retires in early 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST