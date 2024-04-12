Stop this Sh70,000 nonsense and pay intern doctors Sh206,000 - RAILA now threatens RUTO as he gives him an ultimatum



Friday April 12, 2024 - Azimio leader Raila Odinga has a bone to pick with President William Ruto over the issues in the health sector that have been exacerbated by the ongoing doctors’ strike.

In a press briefing held yesterday, Raila issued an ultimatum to Ruto to sort out the mess in the health sector or else he will have himself to blame.

He asked the Government to reinstate the Ksh 206,000 salary pay for the intern doctors, until the next CBA negotiations.

“During that next round of negotiations, both parties will put their cases on the table for consideration,” Odinga argued.

The opposition leader further noted that the Ministry of Health is supposed to pay school fees for doctors pursuing further studies with Counties paying their salaries.

“My understanding is that while Counties have kept their side of the arrangement, the Ministry of Health has failed to do so since 2018, thus doctors can’t graduate from their courses,” he added.

Odinga further advised the government to have a sit down with the Counties, to resolve the issue of pay for the doctors who have overstayed in colleges.

"I have been shocked to learn that some of our high-end hospitals are hiring doctors on 1-3 months contracts.”

“The Ministry must lay down rules that ensure fair, respectful and sustainable labour practices."

Raila also addressed the issue surrounding the unprocedural termination of contracts, citing recent steps taken by various Counties on striking county doctors.

"I believe that the above actions if taken in consultation with the union, will see us avert the crisis that is building up in the health sector," he added.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday maintained its stance to pay medical interns a stipend of Ksh 70,000 per month, after sending them posting letters through the email system.

The doctors' strike is currently in its fourth week, with KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah vowing to carry on until their demands are met.

