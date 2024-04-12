Stop this Sh70,000 nonsense and pay intern doctors Sh206,000 - RAILA now threatens RUTO as he gives him an ultimatum

Friday April 12, 2024 - Azimio leader Raila Odinga has a bone to pick with President William Ruto over the issues in the health sector that have been exacerbated by the ongoing doctors’ strike.
In a press briefing held yesterday, Raila issued an ultimatum
to Ruto to sort out the mess in the health sector or else he will have himself
to blame.
He asked the Government to reinstate the Ksh 206,000 salary
pay for the intern doctors, until the next CBA negotiations.
“During that next round of negotiations, both parties will
put their cases on the table for consideration,” Odinga argued.
The opposition leader further noted that the Ministry of
Health is supposed to pay school fees for doctors pursuing further studies with
Counties paying their salaries.
“My understanding is that while Counties have kept their side
of the arrangement, the Ministry of Health has failed to do so since 2018, thus
doctors can’t graduate from their courses,” he added.
Odinga further advised the government to have a sit down with
the Counties, to resolve the issue of pay for the doctors who have overstayed
in colleges.
"I have been shocked to learn that some of
our high-end hospitals are hiring doctors on 1-3 months contracts.”
“The Ministry must lay down rules that ensure fair,
respectful and sustainable labour practices."
Raila also addressed the issue surrounding the unprocedural
termination of contracts, citing recent steps taken by various Counties
on striking county doctors.
"I believe that the above actions if taken in
consultation with the union, will see us avert the crisis that is building up
in the health sector," he added.
The Ministry of Health on Thursday maintained its stance to
pay medical interns a stipend of Ksh 70,000 per month, after sending them posting
letters through the email system.
The doctors' strike is currently in its fourth week, with
KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah vowing to carry on until their demands
are met.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments