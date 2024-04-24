LINTURI has now only 7 days to correct the mess that is fake fertilizer scandal or else things will never be the same again for him – Look!





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called out Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the fake subsidized fertilizer scam.

In a statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo demanded that CS Linturi compensate affected farmers implement recommendations sent to him by the LSK, and ensure suspects behind the fertilizer scandal are brought to book.

“We, therefore, call out the Cabinet Secretary and demand that he takes action to address the unprecedented horror show guise as the National Fertilizer Subsidy Program and offer reparations to affected farmers.

“The Law Society of Kenya has written to the Cabinet Secretary demanding that he consider and implement several recommendations that we believe will be more effective in addressing the real issue rather than the antics that Kenyans have been served to in recent days,” Odhiambo stated.

She warned that LSK would petition the National Assembly to impeach CS Linturi on the grounds of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and incompetence to hold public office if he fails to compensate the farmers and implement the recommendations sent to him.

The LSK President also noted that the society would pursue a class action on behalf of the farmers to seek compensation against CS Linturi, NCPB, KEBS, and the responsible officials.

“The period that we have given to the demand to the CS is a seven-day demand notice that he starts setting in place some of these recommendations that we have made.

"We need to see action; he is responsible for that ministry and we cannot keep seeing the ping-pong games that are going up and about. We need to see answers and how farmers can be given reparation,” Odhiambo added.

Further, the LSK President slammed CS Linturi over attacking journalists following the fake fertilizer scandal exposé and revoking licenses of fertilizer manufacturers without conducting proper investigations or providing any clear policy decisions from the Ministry on the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST