LINTURI has now only 7 days to correct the mess that is fake fertilizer scandal or else things will never be the same again for him – Look!

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called out Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the fake subsidized fertilizer scam.
In a statement, LSK
President Faith Odhiambo demanded that CS Linturi compensate affected farmers
implement recommendations sent to him by the LSK, and ensure suspects behind
the fertilizer scandal are brought to book.
“We, therefore, call
out the Cabinet Secretary and demand that he takes action to address the
unprecedented horror show guise as the National Fertilizer Subsidy Program and
offer reparations to affected farmers.
“The Law Society of
Kenya has written to the Cabinet Secretary demanding that he consider and
implement several recommendations that we believe will be more effective in
addressing the real issue rather than the antics that Kenyans have been served
to in recent days,” Odhiambo stated.
She warned that LSK
would petition the National Assembly to impeach CS Linturi on the grounds of
gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and incompetence to hold
public office if he fails to compensate the farmers and implement the
recommendations sent to him.
The LSK President also
noted that the society would pursue a class action on behalf of the farmers to
seek compensation against CS Linturi, NCPB, KEBS, and the responsible
officials.
“The period that we have given to the demand to the CS is a seven-day demand notice that he starts setting in place some of these recommendations that we have made.
"We need to
see action; he is responsible for that ministry and we cannot keep seeing the
ping-pong games that are going up and about. We need to see answers and how
farmers can be given reparation,” Odhiambo added.
Further, the LSK
President slammed CS Linturi over attacking journalists following the fake
fertilizer scandal exposé and revoking licenses of fertilizer manufacturers
without conducting proper investigations or providing any clear policy
decisions from the Ministry on the matter.
