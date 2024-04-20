Lang’ata MP and former comedian, JALANG’O, exposed for obtaining money by false pretense - He is a conman (LOOK).





Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, also known as 'Jalang'o' has been exposed for obtaining money by false pretense after intimidating and coercing a victim into losing his hard-earned cash.

According to a source supported by incontrovertible evidence, Jalang'o was contracted for an interview to promote a book on his then-popular YouTube channel 'Bonga na Jalas'.



The deal involved a payment of Ksh. 40,000 which was contributed by the victim's supporters to aid in the book launch.



However, on the day of the interview, Jalang'o failed to appear and instead delegated the task to a subordinate.



As a result, the interview did not meet expectations and fell short of its intended impact.



Following this disappointment, the source reached out to Jalango to demand a refund of the agreed-upon payment.



Jalang'o agreed to reimburse the funds but insisted on a face-to-face meeting at his lawyer's office.



At the meeting, the source claims to have suffered coercion and intimidation tactics from Jalango and his associates.



They pressured the source into accepting only half of the original payment, amounting to Ksh. 20,000.



The source was compelled to sign a document acknowledging receipt of this reduced amount.



Despite attempts to reclaim the outstanding balance since December 2022, the source claims to have been unsuccessful in securing the balance from Jalang'o.





