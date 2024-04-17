Bride sends hilarious message to her ex (VIDEO)





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A bride has gone viral after she sent a hilarious message to her ex.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said;

“Hello, today is my wedding day, wish me well. Please show my outfit very well please. Okay, This is a message to my ex. Sorry baby, you said nobody will marry me. Look at my hand now, see the diamonds on my finger? Can you see my wedding gown? Someone has finally married me! How about you? I heard you have not found anyone to marry you. Last Last, I am somebody’s wife’’

Watch the video below