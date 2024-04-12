KHLOE KARDASHIAN’s social media comments flooded with ‘condolences’ following longtime conspiracy theory that O.J SIMPSON was her biological father



Friday, April 12, 2024 – Social media users have flooded the comment sections of Khloe Kardashian's most recent X and Instagram posts with "condolences" after OJ Simpson's death, based on the unfounded conspiracy theory that he is her real father.

For years, people have pointed out that Khloe Kardashian looks different from her siblings and her paternity has been a topic.

Due to her mother, Kris Jenner's friendship with Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson whom he was acquitted of murdering, the rumour mill claimed O.J fathered Khloe.

Both Khloe and O.J. Simpson vehemently denied the rumor, with the reality star and Good American founder slamming “a–holes” and “haters" for it as far back as 2017.

Despite this, the rumours have not stopped.

After O.J. Simpson's death was announced, Khloe began trending on X as people sent her condolence messages.

Kardashian has not publicly commented on his death.