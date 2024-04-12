TAYLOR SWIFT 'turned down $9million offer to perform at a private concert in the United Arab Emirates' - Rapper FRENCH MONTANA claims



Friday, April 12, 2024 – Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana has claimed Taylor Swift turned down a multimillion-dollar payday for a private concert in the United Arab Emirates.

The billionaire popstar, 34, was reportedly offered $9million to take to the stage in December in UAE, with Montana, 39, sharing a now-deleted screenshot of texts showing him being offered $1million to perform alongside the star.

The censored screenshots had Swift's name blurred out with Montana writing: 'Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million for lol?'

Speaking on VladTV recently, Montana said: They had a show offer for me and Taylor; her $9 million, me $1 million. Somewhere in the Emirates.

It is not known why Swift turned down the offer.