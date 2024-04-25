Kenyan lady shows how she has undergone transformation after leaving her husband who cheated on her with a neighbour - Is marriage a scam? (PHOTOs).

Friday, April 26, 2024 - A middle-aged Kenyan lady is thriving after leaving her cheating husband.

She took to social media and shared photos to show how she has undergone massive transformation after quitting her marriage.

She reportedly divorced her husband after he cheated on her with a neighbour.

Life had taken a toll on her when she was married.

She is now glowing and living her life to the fullest as a single mother.

Check out her post.





1) When married.





2) After leaving her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.