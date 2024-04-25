Details of SAKAJA’s secret meeting with RAILA ODINGA exposed - See the amount of money he gave ‘Baba’ to rally Azimio MPs to protect him from impeachment.





Friday, April 26, 2024 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, reportedly had a secret meeting with embattled Governor Johnson Sakaja that lasted for nearly four hours on Wednesday evening.

Sakaja sought Raila’s help after facing a backlash from UDA Mps, who threatened to impeach him over corruption and poor performance.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Sakaja requested Raila Odinga to rally all Azimio Mps from Nairobi to protect him from impeachment.

However, MPs from the Raila Odinga-led coalition gave Sakaja a month deadline to shape up or be impeached.

They also asked Raila not to protect him.

Sakaja told his handlers that he gave Raila Odinga Ksh 200 Million to protect him from impeachment.

“Sakaja has been telling his handlers that he gave Baba Ksh 200 Million,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Raila is set to hold a meeting with Azimio MPs from Nairobi at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, where he is expected to rally their support against Sakaja’s impeachment after pocketing millions of shillings.





Earlier this week, a section of UDA MPs from Nairobi expressed their concerns over the status of development in the city under the leadership of Johnson Sakaja.

They accused Sakaja of failing to meet the expectations of residents who overwhelmingly voted for the President’s party in 2022.

The MPs led by Dagoretti South MP John KJ Kiarie in a lengthy address, invited investigative authorities to the City Hall to probe alleged wanton graft.

“It is our observation that is now the view of the majority of city county residents that Nairobi could be facing its worst leadership crisis at City Hall,” Kiarie said.

