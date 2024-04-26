Abusive lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA says he is depressed after his wife DORIS TANDO left him - Crashes his Range Rover due to stress (PHOTO).









Friday, April 26, 2024 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, claims he is battling depression after his wife Doris Tando left him after subjecting her to frequent domestic abuse.

Doris left her abusive marriage in January this year.

Taking to his Facebook account, Raymond said he was contemplating leaving social media as he battles depression.

“SAD NEWS, I'm taking days away from social media, deactivating my Facebook and other accounts due to stress and depression. Heartbreak is putting me down and I can't take it anymore,’’ he wrote on April 17.

Three days later, he crashed his Range Rover and blamed the accident on stress caused by his marital woes.

Raymond came into the limelight after he was captured in a viral video viciously attacking his wife Doris at an entertainment joint along Ngong Road.

The video went viral and caused an uproar on social media, with Kenyans calling for his arrest.

However, Doris forgave him and they continued flaunting their love on social media.

She gave up on her abusive marriage in January and walked out.

Check out Raymond’s Facebook posts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.



