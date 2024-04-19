KEL chemicals COO says Head of Public Service FELIX KOSKEI is behind the fake fertiliser scandal – RUTO’s State House cartels led by NGETICH in the mix







Friday, April 19, 2024 - The management of Kel Chemicals has dragged the name of the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei into the shameful fertiliser scandal.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Agriculture Committee, Kel Chemicals Chief Operating Officer (COO) Devesh Patel dragged the names of senior Government officials attached to the Office of the President, State House and Koskei.

Patel told the Committee of a high-stakes meeting he allegedly attended with the senior public servants, moments before his unprecedented arrest, alleging that he was arrested and detained at a police station after the meeting ended prematurely.

“While giving my statement, Ms. Esther Ngari kept interrupting me saying that I am making substandard fertiliser.”

“She said she'd close our factories and told Mr. Felix Koskei to punish us," Patel said

“Thereafter, Koskei did not finish listening to me and instead asked some police to arrest me together with Collins Ng'etich and take me to the DCI headquarters in Kiambu.”

“I was arrested without being informed of the reasons for my arrest, no representation from counsel and I wrote my statement while under duress.”

“I was later released on a 100,000 police bond” Patel added.

