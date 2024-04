Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper carrying Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla has crashed in West Pokot County.

The preliminary reports claim that onboard were Ogolla and nine other senior KDF officials.

KDF has cordoned off the area of the crash and casualties have been reported.

The fate of General Ogolla is not yet known.

Here are photos of the Kenya Airforce Chopper that crashed in West Pokot.





