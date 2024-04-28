KALONZO or MARTHA KARUA? – ATWOLI picks the best candidate to succeed RAILA ODINGA – LOOK!





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is the best person to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader.

Raila,79, is expected to resign as Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo once he wins the African Union Chairperson contest.

Speaking on Sunday, Atwoli said the opposition does not have to look any further, should Raila become the African Union's top sheriff.

The veteran trade unionist insisted that Kalonzo is a respected leader with good moral standing.

"Those of you remaining in Azimio will not hold another meeting to pick a leader. You already have a leader, a senior counsel, a lawyer of integrity, a diplomat in the name of Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka," Atwoli said.

The Cotu boss said that Kalonzo is the leader who will bring together the government and the opposition for Kenya to move in one direction.

He said that the former vice president has done it before in other countries on behalf of Kenya.

"I know he will narrow the gap between government and the opposition politics because he has done it in Sudan and many other African countries on behalf of our Kenyan government," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST