RUTO’s man heckled and ejected from a funeral ceremony in BUMULA – LOOK!

Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus
Barasa, had gone to bid farewell to innocent Sanguraa, a renowned academician
from Bumula.
Barasa,
when he got the chance to speak, accused one of the deceased's relatives of
failing to use his position to influence the employment of qualified people
from the area.
The
UDA lawmaker referenced Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu's resolve
to employ his fellow natives in the top government posts
"I want to say this to you, Bumula people, that I recently told your MP Jack Wamboka, who had a report indicating that Education CS Ezekiel Machogu had employed people from his community, that there is no problem with Machogu doing that.
"The problem is when our people like Sangura (a
kin to the deceased) who have influence and means but fail to use it employ their
people,"
said Barasa.
His
sentiments ruffled feathers and ushered in a brief moment of disorder, with a
section of the mourners charging toward him to stop his speech.
"You
cannot attack someone who is mourning...Didmus Barasa is not speaking any
longer. We would not allow it," one of the men was heard saying.
Didmus
acceded to the mourners' command, leaving the podium before finishing
his speech.
"Sawa,
nimesikia (It's fine, I have heard you)" an intimidated Barasa
surrendered.
The
lawmaker's security detail escorted him out of the chaos
unhurt.
