KALONZO MUSYOKA condemns Iran's attack on Israel – Calls restraint





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has condemned Iran's attack on Israeli territory.

On Saturday, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel.

The Israeli military, however, said 99 percent of the missiles and drones fired by Iran overnight were intercepted without hitting their targets.

In a statement, the former Vice President called on Israel to exercise restraint, saying efforts should be directed at ending the war in Gaza.

"I join the international community in condemning the attack on Israel by Iran at a time when all our energies ought to be directed at ending the war in Gaza," Kalonzo said.

"The coordinated united diplomatic response by the Group of Seven is commendable, as is the assurance by President Joe Biden that the US will not take part in any counter-offensive against Iran."

Kalonzo said that the swift action has prevented a worse catastrophe saying that the UN should take complete charge to defuse and de-escalate the crisis.

"Neither the Middle East nor the world can afford an all-out war at this time.

"The Middle East cannot go to war with itself so soon after Easter and Ramadhan celebrations," he said.

Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in retaliation for an April 1 deadly strike on its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed senior Iranian commanders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST