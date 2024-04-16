KALONZO MUSYOKA condemns Iran's attack on Israel – Calls restraint

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has condemned Iran's attack on Israeli territory.
On Saturday, Iran launched more
than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel.
The Israeli military, however,
said 99 percent of the missiles and drones fired by Iran overnight were
intercepted without hitting their targets.
In a statement, the former Vice
President called on Israel to exercise restraint, saying efforts should be
directed at ending the war in Gaza.
"I join the international
community in condemning the attack on Israel by Iran at a time when all our
energies ought to be directed at ending the war in Gaza," Kalonzo said.
"The coordinated united
diplomatic response by the Group of Seven is commendable, as is the assurance
by President Joe Biden that the US will not take part in any counter-offensive
against Iran."
Kalonzo said that the swift
action has prevented a worse catastrophe saying that the UN should take
complete charge to defuse and de-escalate the crisis.
"Neither the Middle East nor the world can afford an all-out war at this time.
"The Middle East cannot go
to war with itself so soon after Easter and Ramadhan celebrations," he
said.
Iran launched drones and
missiles toward Israel in retaliation for an April 1 deadly strike on its
consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed senior Iranian
commanders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments