'It is a reminder my son was murdered by him' - RON GOLDMAN's father, FRED, breaks his silence on OJ SIMPSON's cancer death



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Ron Goldman's father has broken his silence following the death of NFL legend OJ Simpson.

Fred Goldman spoke to DailyMail after the murder suspect passed away aged 76 following a short battle with prostate cancer.

Simpson was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron in 1994 before being found civilly liable for their deaths.

Fred has now spoken out after the former athlete died surrounded by family at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, April 11.

'The only thing that I have to say today is that this is a further reminder of the loss of my son Ron,' Fred told DailyMail.

'It is a further reminder of my son's murder and a reminder about the many years we have missed Ron.

'His death is a reminder that Ron and Nicole were murdered by him. I am not going react to my thoughts about him dying.'

He concluded: 'I have nothing to say about him. My response will not be about OJ's death but about the loss of my son's life by him.

'Thank you for calling. That is the only thing that I have to say.'

In a statement later given to NBC News, Fred added that OJ's death was 'no great loss'.

Despite a successful NFL career, Simpson was best known for his acquittal following his high-profile murder trial in 1995, dubbed the 'Trial of the Century.'

He was charged with the deaths of Brown and Goldman, who were found brutally stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home.

After their deaths, Simpson led cops on a low-speed chase after failing to turn himself in.

Millions tuned in to watch the 90-minute pursuit of Simpson's white Bronco across southern California, before his eventual arrest in Brentwood.

At trial, prosecutors argued Simpson was linked to the crime scene through forensic evidence, but he ultimately walked free with jurors voting to acquit him.

After being acquitted, Simpson went on to be found civilly liable for the murders and was later forced to pay out $ 33.5 million in damages to the victims' families.