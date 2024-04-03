CS LINTURI delivers bad news to Kenyans as he announces the looming increase in prices of one of the basic commodities beginning this month

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has warned Kenyans to prepare themselves to dig deeper into their pockets to afford sugar.

This is after he announced the looming increase in sugar prices beginning this month.

In a letter to the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u, Linturi asked the government to extend the importation of duty-free sugar to substitute for the local production shortage.

He cited the need to extend the existing waiver which facilitates the importation of sugar from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

According to the CS, sugar prices are set to rise in April, as the current window on duty-free imports expires.

"The purpose of this memo is, therefore, to brief you on the current status in the country and recommend your approval to extend the Gazette Notice 14093 dated October 13, 2023, and Gazette Notice No. 10358 dated 2024 to June 30, 2024,” the letter by Linturi reads in part.

Linturi further proposed a two-month extension on the waiver set to end on April 6, to cater to the country’s needs on one of the most consumed commodities.

In the letter, Linturi notes that the country needs to secure an additional 720,000 tonnes of sugar for the period between January 2024 and August 2024, from both imports and local production.

However, local production only caters to a certain percentage of the commodity required, leaving a deficit of 192,000 tonnes to imports.

Previously, a three-month halt on local sugar production saw the prices rise to Ksh450 per 2kg bag. With the importation of duty-free sugar, the current prices stand at Ksh390 per 2kg bag of sugar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST