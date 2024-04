Thursday, April 4, 2024 – A UK-based design engineer, Funfere Koroye, has said that any man who desires financial stability should stop helping people who are not his wife and children.

“If you want financial stability; stop helping people who aren’t your wife and kids. It’s an unpopular opinion but everyone should hustle for their own needs because givers dey lack now,” he wrote on Thursday, April 4.