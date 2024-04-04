Police launch a manhunt for a suspect who put VIAGRA in a church water tank



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a Bulawayo teen who mischievously sprinkled Viagra in a church water tank during a service.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Tracy Sibanda, and he reportedly carried this out at the Church of International Disciples in Thorngrove, Bulawayo, during the easter celebration.

It was gathered that the wild idea came to her mind and she decided to follow through with it.

Social media users have expressed mixed sentiments to the teenager suspected to have laced church water with Viagra.