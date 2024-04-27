I am unbwogable! Governor ORENGO now dares EACC to come and arrest him over corruption in Siaya County





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Siaya Governor James Orengo will not go down without a fight. This is after he dared the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest him over corruption.

In a statement, Orengo accused the EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak of making reckless, irresponsible, and unjustified sentiments aimed at intimidating him.

According to Orengo, EACC's comments on his potential graft probe were nothing new to him, with the governor terming the move as a provocative one.

The governor noted there had been arrests made in Siaya County as long as six years ago but no prosecutions had been made so far.

“Complaints in regard thereto have been made many a time. But apropos the Governor, we say bring it on without delay," the governor commented.

Orengo's remarks came shortly after Twalib Mbarak mentioned that a prominent governor, who also practised law, was under the commission's scrutiny.

Speaking at the Commission's workshop, Mbarak stated that detectives from EACC would immediately take action against the Siaya Governor, whom they accused of graft involvement.

The cryptic comments from the EACC CEO followed James Orengo's appearance in court to defend former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, who faced graft allegations and was arrested by the EACC.

Orengo while defending the former CS accused EACC of malice and propagating the arrest through political influence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST