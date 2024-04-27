I am unbwogable! Governor ORENGO now dares EACC to come and arrest him over corruption in Siaya County

In a statement, Orengo accused
the EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak of making reckless,
irresponsible, and unjustified sentiments aimed at intimidating him.
According to Orengo, EACC's
comments on his potential graft probe were nothing new to him, with the governor
terming the move as a provocative one.
The governor noted there had been
arrests made in Siaya County as long as six years ago but no prosecutions had
been made so far.
“Complaints in regard thereto
have been made many a time. But apropos the Governor, we say bring it on
without delay," the governor commented.
Orengo's remarks came shortly
after Twalib Mbarak mentioned that a prominent governor, who also practised
law, was under the commission's scrutiny.
Speaking at the Commission's
workshop, Mbarak stated that detectives from EACC would immediately take action
against the Siaya Governor, whom they accused of graft involvement.
The cryptic comments from the
EACC CEO followed James Orengo's appearance in court to defend former
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, who faced graft allegations and was
arrested by the EACC.
Orengo while defending the
former CS accused EACC of malice and propagating the arrest through political
influence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments