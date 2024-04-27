Haiti here we come! RUTO is now ready to deploy Kenya police to the troubled Caribbean nation despite the looming danger

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - President William Ruto is now on the verge of deploying the Kenya police to troubled Haiti.
In a statement, Ruto acknowledged the
swearing-in of the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) after Prime Minister
Ariel Henry submitted his formal resignation.
He noted that the latest development in Haiti
will help fast-track the deployment of police officers in that country.
The installation of the nine-member
Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) marks the first step to forming a new
government after months of chaos following gang warfare.
Ruto challenged the Council to expedite the
process of establishing a recognized government of the Caribbean nation.
"The swearing-in of the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) today is a crucial step in the political transition of Haiti.
"The TPC has the singular task of moving speedily to re-establish key
organs of the State critical to the restoration of law and order and necessary
for the ushering of hope to all Haitians as prescribed by the Decree of April
12, 2024," Ruto's statement read in part.
The Head of State assured the Transitional
Presidential Council that Kenya stands ready to deploy police officers as
agreed during the United Nations Security Council meeting.
In the UN treaty, Ruto agreed to deploy 1,000
police enforces to help restore peace in the violence-wracked Haiti.
He even signed a treaty with Ariel days before
he submitted his resignation letter.
The agreement was meant to help his
administration evade legal battles that hampered the deployment mission.
This comes even as Ruto has been advised not
to deploy the Kenyan troops to Haiti owing to the looming danger that awaits
them.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
