Former IEBC Chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI, moved from Nairobi Hospital to Aga Khan Hospital as his health deteriorates - Pray for him





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, is reportedly admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Chebukati was initially taken to the Nairobi Hospital by his family but when his health deteriorated, he was rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital.

Although the exact cause of his illness is not known, word has it that he has brain issues.

“Former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been moved from Nairobi Hospital to Aga Khan University Hospital. The ex-IEBC chair is said to be suffering from an unknown illness. Quick recovery!,’’ tweeted Nyakundi.





Chebukati has been lying low after his tenure at the IEBC ended.

He oversaw a contentious election that was marred with bribery allegations.

It was alleged that he was bribed with billions of shillings by Ruto to declare him as the President.

Sources reveal that Chebukati has also been battling alcoholism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.