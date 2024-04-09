He is not someone’s husband - Actress SHARON OOJA replies trolls insinuating she hides her husband’s face because he is for another woman

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Actress Sharon Ooja has responded to online trolls insinuating she hides her husband’s face because is someone else's husband.
Last month, Sharon announced on her Instagram page that she
recently got married.
In a video she shared, she concealed her man's face from the
public and has maintained this position. Since she shared the good news, some
trolls have consistently left vile comments on her posts insinuating she hides
her husband's face because he is for another woman.
In a series of posts she shared online this evening, Sharon
warned those putting out false rumours about her husband to desist from it or
face the wrath of God.
Read her post below
