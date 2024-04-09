He is not someone’s husband - Actress SHARON OOJA replies trolls insinuating she hides her husband’s face because he is for another woman



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Actress Sharon Ooja has responded to online trolls insinuating she hides her husband’s face because is someone else's husband.

Last month, Sharon announced on her Instagram page that she recently got married.

In a video she shared, she concealed her man's face from the public and has maintained this position. Since she shared the good news, some trolls have consistently left vile comments on her posts insinuating she hides her husband's face because he is for another woman.

In a series of posts she shared online this evening, Sharon warned those putting out false rumours about her husband to desist from it or face the wrath of God.

Read her post below