Girl, 12, married to priest, 63, is placed 'under police protection' as public call for arrest of priest



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – The police in Ghana have moved in to protect a 12-year-old girl and her mum after the child's wedding to a 63-year-old priest sparked outrage.

The marriage ceremony took place on Saturday, March 30, in Nungua, Ghana, as the man, known as Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, tied the knot with the child, reportedly called Naa Okromo.

The priest selected her when she was just six-years-old.

Now, according to the Ghana Police Service, the location of the 12-year-old girl has been identified and she is now under police protection alongside her mother.

“The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated,” the Police explained in a statement.





It comes as think tank African Education Watch, a host of celebrities and social media commentators called for the immediate arrest of Gborbu Wulomo for his decision to marry the child.

Executive Director of the African Education Watch Kofi Asare said in a Facebook post: “The law says it is illegal to marry a 12-year-old girl.”

He added: “The excuse that she won’t be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law. The cops must grab the Nungua Wulomo and cohorts now!”

Gborbu Wulomo serves as the Overlord of all Ga-Damgbe State.