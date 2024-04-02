Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – A farmer got his neighbour arrested for killing his fishes by pouring an insecticide in the pond.
The fish farmer who described his neighbour as “heartless”,
also attached a video of him getting the dead fishes out of the pond.
The neighbour is now reportedly cooling off at the police
station.
Watch
Farmer gets his neighbour arrested for killing his fishes by pouring insecticide in the pond pic.twitter.com/tfZxVhygPy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 2, 2024
