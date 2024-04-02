Farmer gets his neighbour arrested for killing his fishes by pouring insecticide in the pond


Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – A farmer got his neighbour arrested for killing his fishes by pouring an insecticide in the pond.

The fish farmer who described his neighbour as “heartless”, also attached a video of him getting the dead fishes out of the pond.

The neighbour is now reportedly cooling off at the police station.

Watch

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments