Former KTN TV presenter escapes death by a whisker after his car was swept away by floods in Parklands (VIDEOs).

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Former KTN TV presenter Jamal Gadaffi is lucky to be alive after his car was swept away by floods along Parklands Road.

He shared a series of video clips showing his vehicle partially submerged in the floodwaters and expressed his gratitude to Kenyans who played a crucial role in saving his life.

“Alhamdullilah. I narrowly escaped death this morning along (First Parklands Road) in Parklands when my car was swept away by floods,” he wrote.

I am lucky that a group of well-wishers who quickly came to my rescue. I urge Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to work on the drainage systems in Nairobi, he added.

Gaddafi revealed that he was leaving the hospital when the accident occurred.

