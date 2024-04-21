Former KTN TV presenter escapes death by a whisker after his car was swept away by floods in Parklands (VIDEOs).

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Former KTN TV presenter Jamal Gadaffi is lucky to be alive after his car was swept away by floods along Parklands Road.

He shared a series of video clips showing his vehicle partially submerged in the floodwaters and expressed his gratitude to Kenyans who played a crucial role in saving his life.

“Alhamdullilah. I narrowly escaped death this morning along (First Parklands Road) in Parklands when my car was swept away by floods,” he wrote.

“I am lucky that a group of well-wishers who quickly came to my rescue. I urge Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to work on the drainage systems in Nairobi,” he added.

Gaddafi revealed that he was leaving the hospital when the accident occurred.

Watch the videos.

Alhamdullilah. My brother @JamalGaddafi is okay after his car was swept away by floods this morning along Ojijo Road, Parklands. He was rescued by eye witnesses. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja you should sort this drainage systems mess immediately before you go home in 2027. pic.twitter.com/7p2MlOrhMJ — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) April 21, 2024

