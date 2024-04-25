UHURU spotted watching NBA playoffs in the US as Kikuyus who voted to 'punish' him continue suffering (PHOTO).





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was pictured sharing a light moment with Janet Mbugua’s husband Edddie Ndichu while watching the NBA playoffs in the United States of America.

Uhuru, who was wearing a green baseball cap and a puffy black jacket, was seen shaking hands with Ndichu, who also wore a black cap and a brown Celtics college jacket.

An excited Ndichu took to his Instagram stories to share the encounter, captioning it, “Fancy meeting at the playoffs”.

Kenyatta is an avid lover of basketball.

In 2020, he met with retired German professional NBA player Dirk Nowitzki at State House, Nairobi.





