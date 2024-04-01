Durban police officer stabs his pregnant girlfriend, films her last moment and shares the video online



Monday, April 1, 2024 – A 27-year-old Durban Metro Police officer has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who was also an officer, filming her last moments and sharing the video online.

The deceased who was pregnant with their baby is said to have been stabbed inside her flat on Joseph Nduli Street in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 31.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda who confirmed the incident, said the suspect allegedly took videos and pictures of his girlfriend taking her last breath and distributed it to several people as well as on social media.

“It is reported that the couple were drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. Although the abuse of liquor and other substances could be attributed to the suspect’s actions, it is not yet clear what could have led to the stabbing.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 2.