See how this heroic man risked his life to save a boy who was almost swept away by floods in a swollen river - He deserves accolades (VIDEO).





Tuesday, 30 April 2024 - A man put his life at risk to save a little boy who was trapped in a flooded river as floods continue to ravage the country.

The boy was trapped in the middle of the river, forcing him to support himself with a stone.

He watched helplessly as water levels continued to rise.

A kind-hearted man braved the raging floods to save the boy as members of the public watched from a distance, hoping for the best.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the man is seen climbing down a ladder and gently walking towards the boy.

He gets hold of him and carries him on his back.

He carefully climbs the ladder which was supported by some men with the boy on his back.

Members of the public erupted in joy after the boy’s life was saved.

The man has earned accolades on social media, following his heroic act.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.