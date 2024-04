Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – A lady called Ezenwata Joy Adaora has advised women not to date broke guys, including her brothers.

“Don't date broke guys. My brothers inclusive,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

She also shared screenshots of messages she received from men reacting to her post.

“My WhatsApp is on fire since last night. Someone should call the fire service for me bikonu. Plenty messages from men wailing but managed to screenshot this particular one,” she wrote.