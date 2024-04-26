Don’t be duped, these are the only licensed Micro-Finance institutions allowed to operate in Kenya according to CBK

Friday, April 26, 2024 - The Central Bank of Kenya has published a list of microfinance institutions that are licensed to operate in the country.
In a notice, it was noted that
the licensed institutions were only 14 covering both those categorized as
financial service providers allowed to operate nationally or within
communities.
Microfinance institutions are
financial institutions that offer banking services to low-income
individuals or groups.
Among those institutions listed
were; Faulu Microfinance Bank Limited, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC,
Salaam Microfinance Bank Limited, and SMEP Microfinance Bank PLC.
Other licenced institutions
were; LOLC Kenya Microfinance Bank PLC, Rafiki Microfinance Bank Limited,
Branch Microfinance Bank Limited, Sumac Microfinance Bank Limited, U & I
Microfinance Bank Limited, and Umba Microfinance Bank Limited.
Choice Microfinance Bank
Limited, Caritas Microfinance Bank Limited, On It Microfinance Bank Limited, and Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC were also among those licensed to operate.
CBK noted that the list was published per the law given that the CBK is the only one mandated to licensed such institutions.
Below is the list of the
licenced institutions;
