Detectives arrest 3 suspects and recover stolen Government subsidized fertilizer being prepared for transport to a neighbouring country (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Following increased cases of theft of Government subsidized fertilizer from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots by rogues who then sneak it out of the country, the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU) deployed to curb the vice have successfully intercepted and recovered 737 bags of assorted brands of the fertilizer and arrested three suspects.

Ali Abdi Fatah, Abdi Jabar Hussein, and Bonface Ouma Awili were arrested at Baraka shop cereal store within Matisi market along the Kitale-Endebess road, in the operation that saw the fertilizer valued at Sh1, 847,500 seized while being prepared for transit to a neighboring country.

The assorted brands included 424 bags of Falcon CAN, 43 bags of Tupande, 98 bags of Mavuno, 71 bags of KEL Green NPK (50 kgs each), 20 bags of NPSB-OCP, four bags of DAP-OCP, 26 bags of FOMI OTESHA, 34 bags of Simba Urea, 16 bags of FALCON Ammonia Sulphate and one bag of NAFAKA Plus weighing 50kg.

The detectives also recovered delivery notes from NCPB Kitale, Malaba, Moi's Bridge, Isiolo, and Maua NCPB depots, whose authentication is underway.

The scene has been processed by Crime Scene Investigators and all exhibits secured, as the three suspects await arraignment.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.